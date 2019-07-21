KJ Apa and Britt Robertson have fuelled rumours they are dating.

The 'Riverdale' star and the 'Longest Ride' actress were seen holding hands and kissing at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con party in San Diego on Saturday (20.07.19).

The couple were looking close as they mingled with other guests at the party.

Meanwhile, KJ previously insisted he is waiting for the right woman.

Speaking in 2017, he said: ''I think I'm just waiting for the right time, right girl. I'm pretty busy at the moment. I don't know how much I have to offer to someone right now. The thing is, I don't think it matters whether you're looking for a relationship or not - it's not for us to decide when we meet the love of our lives.''

KJ previously admitted he finds fame uncomfortable and has lamented over the ''weird'' experience of having strangers ''touch'' him in the street.

He said: ''The weird thing is that it used to be people calling me by my character's name - now people come up to me in the street and know my name. Some people touch you and I had a hard time with people feeling like they can have that intimacy with me. Experiencing what it's like to be on a huge TV show has given me perspective on people. The attention is strange and not comfortable. You put yourself in their shoes and think, 'If I saw someone like that, what would I do?'''