Kit Harington would ''like a few years of relative obscurity'' after 'Game Of Thrones' ends.

The 30-year-old actor acheived worldwide fame by starring as Jon Snow in the HBO show and is looking forward to taking some time away from the spotlight after filming wraps.

He said: '''Thrones' nicely bookended my twenties, but I'm thirty now. Maybe I can reinvent myself and get away from an image that's so synonymous with 'Thrones'. But maybe this was the role I was always meant to play and that was it ...

''I don't really aim to get into that next big Oscar film. That's not really my route ... I'll enjoy the madness quieting a bit. I'd like a few years of relative obscurity.

However, when Kit does return to the acting industry, he isn't aiming for a role in a Marvel movie or similar as he thinks he would ''just be setting himself up for one hell of a fall'' if he did.

He added to the new issue of Esquire magazine: ''If I try and compete with 'Thrones', if I'm like, 'I need a Marvel movie, or the next big show on Amazon, or another one on HBO,' then I'm just setting myself up for one hell of a fall.''

Meanwhile, Kit previously revealed he auditioned for 'Game of Thrones' with a black eye he received after getting into a fight at a McDonald's restaurant the night before.

He shared: ''I had been in a fight the night before. I got in this fight with this guy at McDonald's ... I was with this girl I was sort of dating at the time. He quite quickly started to be really rude to the woman I was with ... then he called her something like an ugly pig and I got up. I said, 'No you can't call her that, get up.' So I called him up for a fight, which I had never done before.

''He got up and he just kept [getting taller] and I realised that I had to, at that point, throw the first punch - otherwise I'd look like a complete wimp. And I got battered.''