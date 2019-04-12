Kit Harington told his friend how 'Game of Thrones' ends - but his pal didn't care.

The 32-year-old actor - who is married to former co-star Rose Leslie - admitted the pressure of keeping details of the final season under wraps was so intense, he needed to confide in someone, so deliberately sought out a mate who has ''zero interest'' in the show to confide plot secrets as he knew they wouldn't be passed on.

He said: ''The intensity of finishing something like this and not being able to tell anybody is so hard.

''It got too much, so I've told one person - my friend James, who doesn't watch the show and fell asleep in the first episode of the very first season.

''I knew then that he was zero interested in what I do.

''We were having a drink the other night and I told him everything about how the series ends, and he couldn't have looked less interested if he tried!''

While Kit - who plays Jon Snow - promised the final six episodes of the fantasy drama series will be ''really exciting'' to watch, he's occasionally hit by doubts about how the ending plays out.

Speaking on an episode of 'The Graham Norton Show' which airs on Friday (12.04.19) evening, he said: ''They have really upped the budget and gone to town - it is really exciting. There are some incredible sequences, but I've woken up in the middle of the night recently thinking, 'What if, after eight seasons, we've have mucked it up!''

The British actor was keen to play it cool when asked about his association with the show now he's finished filming - but broke down the first time he was quizzed.

He said: ''I was determined to be cool about the end and decided that when people came up to me and said, 'Are you Jon Snow?' that I would say very calmly, 'I used to be.'

''When I left the set for the final time I was very emotional, and when a girl came up to me and asked the inevitable question, I broke down and cried, 'I used to be!' She backed off pretty quickly!''