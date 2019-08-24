Kit Harington is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The 32-year-old actor is set to make his first major project since 'Game of Thrones' ended with a part in one of the superhero franchises, Deadline reports.

However, it is currently unclear which film Kit will appear in and in what capacity, though the outlet suggested it could be announced at some point this weekend at Disney's D23 Expo.

Kit - who played Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones' - recently admitted he ''broke down'' when he finished filming the fantasy drama series.

He said: ''My final day of shooting, I felt fine ... I felt fine ... I felt fine ... then I went to do my last shots and started hyperventilating a bit. Then they called 'Wrap!' and I just f***ing broke down. It was this onslaught of relief and grief about not being able to do this again. It wasn't so much about Jon. It was about not being in this world, not getting to smell those smells, fight those fights, be with these people - the whole package.''

And the British actor - who is married to former co-star Rose Leslie - felt like he was being ''skinned'' when he took off the costume for the last time.

He admitted: ''But the weirdest bit was when we came off set and they started taking the costume off and it felt like being skinned. It felt like they were unceremoniously, for the last time, ripping off this character.''

He also admitted shooting the final season was ''exhausting''.

He said: ''It was exhausting. It was nine months ... usually we film over six months for 10 episodes, and we filmed over nine months for six episodes... We did everything ... the one thing I feel right now is that we put everything we could into this. So we're just proud of it now.''