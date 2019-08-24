Former 'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington is reportedly set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in an undisclosed role.
Kit Harington is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
The 32-year-old actor is set to make his first major project since 'Game of Thrones' ended with a part in one of the superhero franchises, Deadline reports.
However, it is currently unclear which film Kit will appear in and in what capacity, though the outlet suggested it could be announced at some point this weekend at Disney's D23 Expo.
Kit - who played Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones' - recently admitted he ''broke down'' when he finished filming the fantasy drama series.
He said: ''My final day of shooting, I felt fine ... I felt fine ... I felt fine ... then I went to do my last shots and started hyperventilating a bit. Then they called 'Wrap!' and I just f***ing broke down. It was this onslaught of relief and grief about not being able to do this again. It wasn't so much about Jon. It was about not being in this world, not getting to smell those smells, fight those fights, be with these people - the whole package.''
And the British actor - who is married to former co-star Rose Leslie - felt like he was being ''skinned'' when he took off the costume for the last time.
He admitted: ''But the weirdest bit was when we came off set and they started taking the costume off and it felt like being skinned. It felt like they were unceremoniously, for the last time, ripping off this character.''
He also admitted shooting the final season was ''exhausting''.
He said: ''It was exhausting. It was nine months ... usually we film over six months for 10 episodes, and we filmed over nine months for six episodes... We did everything ... the one thing I feel right now is that we put everything we could into this. So we're just proud of it now.''
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
An unnerving Western with a sharp female perspective, this film is a series of gruesome...
Will Holloway is faced with not only the most critical event of his career as...
Dark times are coming to the United Kingdom. During a handover to MI5 Counter-terrorism leader...
A classic British memoir gets the full costume drama treatment with this beautifully crafted World...
Vera Brittain is an extraordinarily talented young woman who battles the odds to land herself...
Bigger and even richer than the terrific 2010 hit animation, this sequel is also quite...
Like an ancient Roman version of 2012, this disaster epic is a pure guilty pleasure,...
It's been five years since blacksmith apprentice Hiccup managed to end the battle between dragons...
Blacksmith apprentice Hiccup and his pet dragon Toothless have managed to end the war between...
After being enslaved, Milo is made into a gladiator with indomitable strength. He is forced...
John Gregory is a Spook charged with ridding the country of witches, beasts and malevolent...
Heather Mason is now a teenager and has grown up running away from dark forces...