Kit Harington says the final season of 'Game of Thrones' will be ''sensational''.

The 32-year-old actor stars as Jon Snow in the HBO fantasy drama which will begin airing its eighth and final season in just a few days time, and he's said he's so ''proud'' of the production that's been put together, he believes it will ''change the way'' audiences ''look at TV'' forever.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' on Tuesday (09.04.19), he said: ''It was exhausting. It was nine months ... usually we film over six months for 10 episodes, and we filmed over nine months for six episodes. But these six episodes I think are going to change the way you look at TV. They're going to be sensational, they're huge. We did everything ... the one thing I feel right now is that we put everything we could into this. So we're just proud of it now.''

Meanwhile, Kit recently said the ending to the show will ''divide opinion''.

He said: ''I think it will be strong. But you don't want to mess it up on the very last outing.

''I haven't watched a single series that has a following like Thrones does where everyone is satisfied with the ending. I don't think that it'll be any different with this. I think it will divide opinion.''

And the actor also previously claimed he doesn't think anyone will be satisfied when the show comes to an end, because no-one wants to see it off air.

He said: ''It's like when you finish a book, you're not happy it's over are you? You don't finish a good book and say, 'I'm happy I finished that.' But you have this grief that it's over, and it's exactly same with nine years doing this show. No matter how it ended, or how it does end, there's always this bit of you that's like, 'oh'; there's this loss around it.''