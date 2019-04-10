Kit Harington says the final season of 'Game of Thrones' will be ''sensational'', as he says he's ''proud'' of the production that's been put together.
Kit Harington says the final season of 'Game of Thrones' will be ''sensational''.
The 32-year-old actor stars as Jon Snow in the HBO fantasy drama which will begin airing its eighth and final season in just a few days time, and he's said he's so ''proud'' of the production that's been put together, he believes it will ''change the way'' audiences ''look at TV'' forever.
Speaking during an appearance on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' on Tuesday (09.04.19), he said: ''It was exhausting. It was nine months ... usually we film over six months for 10 episodes, and we filmed over nine months for six episodes. But these six episodes I think are going to change the way you look at TV. They're going to be sensational, they're huge. We did everything ... the one thing I feel right now is that we put everything we could into this. So we're just proud of it now.''
Meanwhile, Kit recently said the ending to the show will ''divide opinion''.
He said: ''I think it will be strong. But you don't want to mess it up on the very last outing.
''I haven't watched a single series that has a following like Thrones does where everyone is satisfied with the ending. I don't think that it'll be any different with this. I think it will divide opinion.''
And the actor also previously claimed he doesn't think anyone will be satisfied when the show comes to an end, because no-one wants to see it off air.
He said: ''It's like when you finish a book, you're not happy it's over are you? You don't finish a good book and say, 'I'm happy I finished that.' But you have this grief that it's over, and it's exactly same with nine years doing this show. No matter how it ended, or how it does end, there's always this bit of you that's like, 'oh'; there's this loss around it.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
An unnerving Western with a sharp female perspective, this film is a series of gruesome...
Will Holloway is faced with not only the most critical event of his career as...
Dark times are coming to the United Kingdom. During a handover to MI5 Counter-terrorism leader...
A classic British memoir gets the full costume drama treatment with this beautifully crafted World...
Vera Brittain is an extraordinarily talented young woman who battles the odds to land herself...
Bigger and even richer than the terrific 2010 hit animation, this sequel is also quite...
Like an ancient Roman version of 2012, this disaster epic is a pure guilty pleasure,...
It's been five years since blacksmith apprentice Hiccup managed to end the battle between dragons...
Blacksmith apprentice Hiccup and his pet dragon Toothless have managed to end the war between...
After being enslaved, Milo is made into a gladiator with indomitable strength. He is forced...
John Gregory is a Spook charged with ridding the country of witches, beasts and malevolent...
Heather Mason is now a teenager and has grown up running away from dark forces...