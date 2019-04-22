Kit Harington liked to sit on the Iron Throne during breaks in 'Game of Thrones' filming because it was his favourite set.
Kit Harington liked to sit on the Iron Throne during breaks in 'Game of Thrones' filming.
The 32-year-old actor - whose character, Jon Snow, is in the running to take the iconic seat at the end of season eight - has never been required to shoot a scene in the throne room at King's Landing, but it's still his favourite of the programme's sets.
He said: ''Whenever I'm working in the studios, I'll go and just quietly have a look in there and sit on the throne for a minute or two.''
However, his co-star Lena Headey, who portrays Queen Cersei, isn't so keen.
She admitted: ''[The throne is] really uncomfy, so that's not my favourite.''
Kit believes the people who are the real keys to the success of the show are those who work behind the scenes, such as costume designer Michelle Clapton and prop master Brian MCGraw.
He said: ''Jon Snow isn't the lead character. Tyrion isn't the lead character... The world is the lead character.
''The costumes, the areas we go to. The actual environment is the lead character in this story, so if you're really asking who leads this show, it's the artisans.
''It is Michelle Clapton. It is Brian from props. It is those people.''
And showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are thankful that the production designers have upped their game for the show's final season.
David told SciFiNow magazine: ''We needed Deborah Riley, our brilliant production designer, to top herself, because we are spending so much time in [King's Landing and Winterfell].
''I have been working in this business for a while now and I have never seen sets that equal these ones and it's remarkable for the directors to be able to shoot in a place like Winterfell now where you are not blocked off in terms of shooting angles and you can shoot in any direction, because it is all Winterfell, it's all built there.''
An unnerving Western with a sharp female perspective, this film is a series of gruesome...
Will Holloway is faced with not only the most critical event of his career as...
Dark times are coming to the United Kingdom. During a handover to MI5 Counter-terrorism leader...
A classic British memoir gets the full costume drama treatment with this beautifully crafted World...
Vera Brittain is an extraordinarily talented young woman who battles the odds to land herself...
Bigger and even richer than the terrific 2010 hit animation, this sequel is also quite...
Like an ancient Roman version of 2012, this disaster epic is a pure guilty pleasure,...
It's been five years since blacksmith apprentice Hiccup managed to end the battle between dragons...
Blacksmith apprentice Hiccup and his pet dragon Toothless have managed to end the war between...
After being enslaved, Milo is made into a gladiator with indomitable strength. He is forced...
John Gregory is a Spook charged with ridding the country of witches, beasts and malevolent...
Heather Mason is now a teenager and has grown up running away from dark forces...