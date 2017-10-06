Kit Harington ruined his own romantic proposal plans because he couldn't wait to ask Rose Leslie to marry him.

The 'Game of Thrones' star had planned to do something really romantic before he got down on one knee but confessed he ended ''popping the question a bit early'' before he could organise everything to be how he wanted.

He shared: ''I did have some plans to do it; I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine ... I was meant to do it the day after, with the lights [but] I popped my question a bit early.''

Kit wants all his castmates on the HBO show to join him and Rose at their nuptials but they'll need to convince the producer to close down production for a few days to make it happen - something which Kit isn't confident about being able to do.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, which will air in the UK on ITV on Saturday (07.10.17), Kit revealed: ''I rang them up and I said, 'I'm getting married and it's your fault actually ... I was like, 'You need to factor in a 'Game of Thrones' wedding by the way.' They [the cast] have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down. There is absolutely no chance of me convincing her of that.''

Kit and Rose confirmed their engagement with a formal announcement in births, deaths and marriages section of The Times newspaper.

A source said recently of their engagement: ''They're yet to set a date, but told friends and family last week that they've got engaged. Kit's known for ages he's wanted to marry Rose but he wanted them to get a house and settle down a bit first. After moving in together in January he felt it was the right time to take the next step.''