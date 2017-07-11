Kit Harington has revealed some 'Game of Thrones' set photos were purposefully faked in order to throw people off the scent of spoilers for the seventh season.
The 30-year-old actor - who plays the role of Jon Snow in the popular HBO fantasy drama series - was caught in a media frenzy when set photos from the upcoming seventh season were leaked online, but the star has now revealed many of the photos were deliberately faked to throw people off the scent.
Kit revealed the photos which showed his character working together with Emilia Clarke's character Daenerys Targaryen were ''put together'' when the crew believed paparazzi would be nearby, to purposefully generate fake headlines.
During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Kit said: ''We had a lot of paparazzi following us around, especially when we were in Spain. We did fake some scenes. We put together people in situations where we knew the paparazzi was around so they'd take photos, and that would get on the internet to fake scenes so people would think they were real.''
Despite the faked photos, Kit previously admitted the upcoming season is set to be ''exciting'' and ''very different'' to previous instalments.
He said: ''This season is really different than any other season because it's accelerating toward the end, a lot of stuff collides and happens much much quicker than you're used to seeing on 'Thrones' ... It's so different than what everybody is used to. It's quite exciting.''
Meanwhile, Kit's co-star Emilia, also 30, recently revealed that despite the season being cut from 10 episodes to just seven, the main stars actually get more screen time.
She said: ''When I first read this season I thought, 'Damn, I gotta learn some lines! We're actually filming longer now. I don't know how that's happening.''
Similarly, Peter Dinklage, who portrays the character Tyrion Lannister, said he too had more screen time.
He said: ''I've worked more days this season than I have in quite some time.''
But show runner Dan Weiss has explained how the increased demand for certain characters has lead to extra time on screen.
He said: ''You kill a couple dozen characters, the people who are left by default need to carry more dramatic weight.''
'Game of Thrones' season seven starts on Sunday (16.07.17) in the US, and Monday (17.07.17) in the UK.
