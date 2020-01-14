Kit Harington is giving his home a £1 million makeover.

The 'Game of Thrones' actor - who lives in a Grade II listed Tudor manor with his wife and former co-star Rose Leslie - looks to be planning renovations for the £1.75 million Suffolk property, which already boasts a swimming pool, tennis court, stables, croquet lawn, pavilion and banqueting hall.

According to a design and access statement sent to the council, the couple - who bought the home last year - have insisted on a new heating system, including radiators and pipes, a boiler and oil tanks in the garden.

The statement said: ''Since their purchase at the end of last year the new owners, Mr and Mrs Harrington, have been undertaking internal redecoration and minor repairs as a first phase project.

''Appropriate repairs to address the previous unauthorised repairs and other works to the timber frame that will address issues of damp and the previous use of inappropriate materials.''

It's expected the council will make a decision next month.

The two stars bought the eight acres of land together, and Kit previously revealed he checked out options ''all over'' the country.

He said: ''I was looking all over for a place. I looked in many different areas of the country.

''I was actually looking in Norfolk and then I kept driving through Suffolk and thinking, 'I really quite like this county'.

''So I found my own little spot in the county of Suffolk and I'm now a Suffolk boy. I love it. It is really special to me.''

Meanwhile, in the past the actor has admitted he found it ''weird'' to kiss his 'Game of Thrones' co-star Emilia Clarke because they are ''best friends'', while she in turn is also good friends with Rosie.

He explained: ''Emilia and I had been best friends over a seven-year period and by the time we had to kiss it seemed really odd.

''Emilia, Rose and I are good friends, so even though you're actors and its your job, there's an element of weirdness when the three of us are having dinner and we had a kissing scene that day.''