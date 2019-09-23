Kit Harington felt the need to ''grow the f**k up'' after 'Game of Thrones' came to and end this year.

The 32-year-old actor checked himself into a treatment facility following the end of the HBO fantasy drama earlier this year, and according to an onlooker at an Emmy's afterparty on Sunday (22.09.19) night, he was heard telling friends his decision to enter rehab came as he wanted to ''grow up''.

A source at the party - which was held by Netflix at Milk Studios in Los Angeles - told Us Weekly magazine: ''[A group of people were talking] about how filming 'Game of Thrones' for 10 years was such a long time.

''[Kit] said, 'It felt like 15!' and joked about how long life is. The group started talking about their ages. Kit said he's 32 and told them he realised he needed to grow the f**k up at 32.''

The onlooker also claims Kit - who starred as Jon Snow on the popular series - ''joked about becoming sober and having some crazy times''.

They added: ''He said he's from Worcestershire, which is famous for their sauce, then added with a laugh, 'And now apparently me.' ''

Kit checked into Connecticut's Privé-Swiss wellness facility after self-referring himself to the centre in June to work on some ''personal issues''.

His representative said at the time: ''Kit has decided to utilise this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.''

And an insider later added: ''The end of 'GoT' really hit Kit hard ...

''He realised 'This is it - this is the end', it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, 'What next?'

''He's in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol.''