Kit Harington felt the need to ''grow the f**k up'' after 'Game of Thrones' came to and end this year, when he entered a treatment facility to work on ''personal issues''.
Kit Harington felt the need to ''grow the f**k up'' after 'Game of Thrones' came to and end this year.
The 32-year-old actor checked himself into a treatment facility following the end of the HBO fantasy drama earlier this year, and according to an onlooker at an Emmy's afterparty on Sunday (22.09.19) night, he was heard telling friends his decision to enter rehab came as he wanted to ''grow up''.
A source at the party - which was held by Netflix at Milk Studios in Los Angeles - told Us Weekly magazine: ''[A group of people were talking] about how filming 'Game of Thrones' for 10 years was such a long time.
''[Kit] said, 'It felt like 15!' and joked about how long life is. The group started talking about their ages. Kit said he's 32 and told them he realised he needed to grow the f**k up at 32.''
The onlooker also claims Kit - who starred as Jon Snow on the popular series - ''joked about becoming sober and having some crazy times''.
They added: ''He said he's from Worcestershire, which is famous for their sauce, then added with a laugh, 'And now apparently me.' ''
Kit checked into Connecticut's Privé-Swiss wellness facility after self-referring himself to the centre in June to work on some ''personal issues''.
His representative said at the time: ''Kit has decided to utilise this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.''
And an insider later added: ''The end of 'GoT' really hit Kit hard ...
''He realised 'This is it - this is the end', it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, 'What next?'
''He's in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol.''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
An unnerving Western with a sharp female perspective, this film is a series of gruesome...
Will Holloway is faced with not only the most critical event of his career as...
Dark times are coming to the United Kingdom. During a handover to MI5 Counter-terrorism leader...
A classic British memoir gets the full costume drama treatment with this beautifully crafted World...
Vera Brittain is an extraordinarily talented young woman who battles the odds to land herself...
Bigger and even richer than the terrific 2010 hit animation, this sequel is also quite...
Like an ancient Roman version of 2012, this disaster epic is a pure guilty pleasure,...
It's been five years since blacksmith apprentice Hiccup managed to end the battle between dragons...
Blacksmith apprentice Hiccup and his pet dragon Toothless have managed to end the war between...
After being enslaved, Milo is made into a gladiator with indomitable strength. He is forced...
John Gregory is a Spook charged with ridding the country of witches, beasts and malevolent...
Heather Mason is now a teenager and has grown up running away from dark forces...