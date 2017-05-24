Kit Harington is moving in with Rose Leslie.

The 'Game of Thrones' star has revealed he and his girlfriend are set to move in together but are still undecided on where they should call home.

He said: ''He [his old housemate] is going off with his girlfriend and I'm living with my girlfriend.''

The pair initially thought they would settle in New York but are now exploring other cities.

He added: ''I'm the most fickle person. Now I'm looking for a house in the English countryside; next week it will be Florida. Never take my word on what the f**k I'm doing!''

And Kit wouldn't divulge too many details about his relationship with the 30-year-old actress but did say they are ''very, very happy''.

He told the new issue of Esquire magazine: ''It's as much her relationship as it is mine and I can't speak for both of us. But yeah, we are very, very happy. So that's what I'll say about that.''

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old actor previously admitted it was ''easy to fall in love'' with Rose Leslie.

Asked what was his favourite series of 'Game of Thrones' to shoot, he shared: ''Because the country [Iceland] is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love.

''If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.''

And Rose recently admitted she is unlikely to reunite with her boyfriend on screen again as she wants to be known for her acting skills and not just by association to him.

She explained: ''I think we leave it at that. We had such a fabulous time working together on 'Thrones'.

''I think it's important to do your own projects that mean a lot to you individually, rather than be associated with someone else. I'm a big believer in doing your own thing.''