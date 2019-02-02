'Game of Thrones' actor Kit Harington thinks being married to Rose Leslie is ''great''.
Kit Harington thinks married life is ''great''.
The 'Game of Thrones' actor tied the knot with former co-star Rose Leslie last June and though he insists the institution hasn't really changed things for them, he's excited about their future together.
Asked if marriage has changed his life, he told Empire magazine: ''Not really. I love stability. You know, I knew I wanted to do this - we knew we wanted to do this. We had a great day.
''And you can suddenly go off and get on with so much more in life now. You know, that's done. That's my wife. I'm her husband. That box is ticket, right?
''Let's get on as a partnership and make a life together. It's great.''
The 32-year-old star admitted the fact both he and Rose are actors can be hard on their relationship because they have to spend so much time apart - but it can also be beneficial because they understand their work commitments.
He said: ''It does and it doesn't [help marrying another actor]. I won't say too much about us because I always feel that I'm interviewing as me and I can't speak for her.
''But it does and it doesn't. You're away from each other a lot because you're both in the business. But you do understand why you're away a lot, because you're both in the business.''
The 'Pompeii' actor also revealed he looks towards his wife for career advice.
Asked if Rose ever reads scripts he's been offered, he said: ''Ha! Yeah. 'Don't do that. No, you shouldn't do that.'''
