Kit Harington reveals that he loves working on animated movies as you can ''rock up in your pyjamas.''
Kit Harington loves making animated films.
The 'Game of Thrones' star is famous for his role as all-action hero Jon Snow, but also lent his voice to two 'How to Train Your Dragon' films and Kit describes his role as Eret in the franchise as a ''great gig''.
Speaking the animated franchise at ACE Comic Con, he said: ''That's a great gig. You rock up in your pyjamas. I'm going to make it sound easy but it is not. It is not easy. They find you wherever you are in the world. Cause you can record it in any recording studio. They can Skype in, and the director can direct you that way.''
The 32-year-old actor also admitted that he finds voice work ''freeing'' after playing Jon Snow for eight years.
He added: ''Honestly it's very freeing. I loved it. For many years playing Jon Snow, who is swaddled in dead animals. For him, it can be very restricting. In this voice work, you are free to do whatever you want. You can go crazy and the crazier you go, the better it is. You can create more of a character I guess. So, I'd love to more voice work, it's fun.''
'How to Train Your Dragon' director Dean DeBlois has previously suggested that a fourth film in the series was unlikely, but did not rule out the possibility of spin-offs, giving Kit the opportunity to reprise his role.
Kit will make his Marvel debut in 'The Eternals' next year, where he will play Dane Whitman and his alter-ego the Black Knight.
He said: ''I'm going on to play a superhero, which is cool. I don't know what I can say about it, I'm scared to sort of even mention it.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
An unnerving Western with a sharp female perspective, this film is a series of gruesome...
Will Holloway is faced with not only the most critical event of his career as...
Dark times are coming to the United Kingdom. During a handover to MI5 Counter-terrorism leader...
A classic British memoir gets the full costume drama treatment with this beautifully crafted World...
Vera Brittain is an extraordinarily talented young woman who battles the odds to land herself...
Bigger and even richer than the terrific 2010 hit animation, this sequel is also quite...
Like an ancient Roman version of 2012, this disaster epic is a pure guilty pleasure,...
It's been five years since blacksmith apprentice Hiccup managed to end the battle between dragons...
Blacksmith apprentice Hiccup and his pet dragon Toothless have managed to end the war between...
After being enslaved, Milo is made into a gladiator with indomitable strength. He is forced...
John Gregory is a Spook charged with ridding the country of witches, beasts and malevolent...
Heather Mason is now a teenager and has grown up running away from dark forces...