Kit Harington loves making animated films.

The 'Game of Thrones' star is famous for his role as all-action hero Jon Snow, but also lent his voice to two 'How to Train Your Dragon' films and Kit describes his role as Eret in the franchise as a ''great gig''.

Speaking the animated franchise at ACE Comic Con, he said: ''That's a great gig. You rock up in your pyjamas. I'm going to make it sound easy but it is not. It is not easy. They find you wherever you are in the world. Cause you can record it in any recording studio. They can Skype in, and the director can direct you that way.''

The 32-year-old actor also admitted that he finds voice work ''freeing'' after playing Jon Snow for eight years.

He added: ''Honestly it's very freeing. I loved it. For many years playing Jon Snow, who is swaddled in dead animals. For him, it can be very restricting. In this voice work, you are free to do whatever you want. You can go crazy and the crazier you go, the better it is. You can create more of a character I guess. So, I'd love to more voice work, it's fun.''

'How to Train Your Dragon' director Dean DeBlois has previously suggested that a fourth film in the series was unlikely, but did not rule out the possibility of spin-offs, giving Kit the opportunity to reprise his role.

Kit will make his Marvel debut in 'The Eternals' next year, where he will play Dane Whitman and his alter-ego the Black Knight.

He said: ''I'm going on to play a superhero, which is cool. I don't know what I can say about it, I'm scared to sort of even mention it.''