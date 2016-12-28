The actor, who turned 30 on Monday (26Dec16), admits he has been hitting his local pub solo to celebrate alone for years.

In a new video for W magazine, Kit groans, "It's always the same... my whole family just descends on my birthday and I get no attention. So I always end up getting really grumpy and selfish on my birthday. It's always the same... I go to my local pub.

"They (birthdays) get worse each year, I find... I just don't get enough attention."