Kit Harington hasn't seen the final series of 'Game of Thrones', despite it finishing airing in May.
The 32-year-old actor - who played Jon Snow in the HBO fantasy drama series - has confessed he still hasn't tuned into the last few episodes of the TV series.
Speaking at the Emmys, he said: ''I still haven't seen the show. So that's how I dealt with that controversy. I haven't seen the final season. But I know what it took to shoot it. And it was hard and everyone put their love and effort into it. And controversy - I think for us, we knew what we were doing was right, story-wise. And we knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for 10 years. So controversy for us didn't really affect us.''
Kit had previously insisted he doesn't ''give a f**k'' if critics didn't like the final season.
He said: ''I don't mean to sound mean about critics here, but whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their [negative] judgement on it, in my head, they can go f**k themselves. I know how much work was put into this. I know how much people cared about this. I know how much pressure people put on themselves and I know how many sleepless nights, working or otherwise, people had on this show.
''Because they cared about it so much. Because they cared about the characters. Because they cared about the story. Because they cared about not letting people down. Now if people feel let down by it, I don't give a f**k - because everyone tried their hardest.''
