Kit Harington has kept a statue of his character Jon Snow from 'Game of Thrones' as a memento from his time on the fantasy series which will end this year once Season 8 has aired.
Kit Harington has kept his Jon Snow crypt statue as a memento from 'Game of Thrones'.
The final series of the HBO fantasy drama is to air this year from April 14 and when shooting wrapped on Season 8 last July Kit cleared it so he could take home the likeness of his alter ego which is seen in the recently released trailer.
The statue is currently being stored in his shed but the 32-year-old actor intends to turn it into a water feature as permanent tribute to his time as Snow on the show.
Appearing on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on Tuesday (15.01.19), he said: ''See I kept that statue, you know the one in the crypt. I kept it, they sent it to my house, I've got it in my shed - how sad is that! I was the only one who kept my statue, that's how narcissistic I am! I'm going to turn it into a water feature or something.''
Kit made his debut as Snow in Season 1 of 'Game of Thrones' - which is an adaptation of the 'A Song of Ice and Fire' novels by George R. R. Martin - back in 2011 and has featured in every series of the show.
The English screen star admits he ''grieved'' for the programme when shooting ended for the final time and he likened the experience to when you finish reading a captivating book.
He said: ''It's like when you finish a book, you're not happy it's over. You don't finish a good back and go, I'm happy I finished that! You have this grief it's over. No matter how it ended, or how it does end, there's always going to be a loss around it.''
Kit also reassured 'GoT' fans that he is personally ''very satisfied'' with the show's ending and he is confident it will one of the biggest television events of all time.
When asked whether he was ''happy'' with how the show ends, he said: ''Maybe not happy, but very satisfied. I'm so excited for people to see it.
''I think it's going to be extraordinary. Hopefully it will change TV again like it did originally and break boundaries.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
An unnerving Western with a sharp female perspective, this film is a series of gruesome...
Will Holloway is faced with not only the most critical event of his career as...
Dark times are coming to the United Kingdom. During a handover to MI5 Counter-terrorism leader...
A classic British memoir gets the full costume drama treatment with this beautifully crafted World...
Vera Brittain is an extraordinarily talented young woman who battles the odds to land herself...
Bigger and even richer than the terrific 2010 hit animation, this sequel is also quite...
Like an ancient Roman version of 2012, this disaster epic is a pure guilty pleasure,...
It's been five years since blacksmith apprentice Hiccup managed to end the battle between dragons...
Blacksmith apprentice Hiccup and his pet dragon Toothless have managed to end the war between...
After being enslaved, Milo is made into a gladiator with indomitable strength. He is forced...
John Gregory is a Spook charged with ridding the country of witches, beasts and malevolent...
Heather Mason is now a teenager and has grown up running away from dark forces...