Kit Harington enjoyed ''not grunting'' in the new series of 'Game of Thrones'.

The 30-year-old star's alter ego Jon Snow departed his life as Commander of the Night's Watch and, after teaming up with sister Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), reclaimed Winterfell and was proclaimed King in the North and the hunky actor is enjoying the newfound confidence of his character in the upcoming season seven.

He said: ''It's a nice change for me this season, he talks more, he's more sure of himself. He doesn't just know what he's got to do but he's more sure of what he's saying -- whereas before there was always some fear and doubt. I've gotten to enjoy not just grunting.''

While season six saw Jon and Sansa team up to take down Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), Kit admits that doesn't mean they'll be getting along in the upcoming episodes as there's a real power struggle between the pair.

He explained: ''There is definite tension between them right from the first scene. There are the same problems -- she questions his decisions and command; he doesn't listen to her. But as far as where that goes or takes them or how dark it can get, we'll see. It gets past sibling squabbling, it gets into two people power struggling.''

Though this season of the show is shorter in previous, the major characters get a ''bigger slice of the pie'' and more screen time because the cast is now smaller and more alliances are being made, and Kit admitted it feels very different to the previous six.

He told Entertainment Weekly: ''Everyone gets a bigger slice of the pie. Everybody is left is left with more stuff to do. This season is really different than any other season because of the fewer episodes and everything accelerating toward the end.

''A lot of stuff collides and happens much much quicker than you're used to seeing on 'Thrones' -- it was a plodding slow machine and it's now turning into a thriller. It's quite exciting how it ramps up speeds up toward a dangerous climax.''

While HBO are developing a 'Game of Thrones' prequel, Kit has ruled out having any involvement in the show.

He said: ''I think that makes a lot of sense start with a new set of characters. There's so much scope for this story that's been going for thousands of years. I'm happy to step away from Jon Snow, though I'm still interested in TV.''