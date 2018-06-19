Kit Harington is planning on chopping his hair off once 'Game of Thrones' has wrapped filming.

The 31-year-old actor has sported long locks for the seven years he has been playing Jon Snow on the hit HBO fantasy drama series, and has admitted he can't wait to take a pair of scissors to his hair after filming wraps for the eighth and final season of the show, which is due to air in 2019.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly magazine about his plans post-'GoT', he said: ''I'd like to step away and enjoy the obscurity, cut my hair, make myself less recognisable as the character, and go do and some other things with a completely new look and tone. The beard will be harder to get rid of - I quite like the beard. I like having the long hair and beard both, but it will be like ritualistic thing. I can't go into my next role looking the same. This role was brilliant, but I'll need to get rid of Jon Snow.''

When asked how short he will be willing to go to escape being seen as the King Crow, Kit - who has starred in 'GoT' since its first episode aired in 2011 - simply said ''short-short.''

The star's comments come after his co-star Emilia Clarke - who plays mother of dragons Daenerys Targaryen in the series adapted from George R.R. Martin's best-selling book series 'A Song of Ice and Fire' - bid an emotional farewell to the programme on social media.

Posting a picture of herself laid down against some flowers, Emilia wrote: ''Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade.

''It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing #lastseasonitis (sic)''