Kit Harington believes his experience of being part of huge franchise like 'Game of Thrones' will be useful when it comes to him coping with the expectations of Marvel fans when 'The Etarnals' is released.
The 32-year-old actor will make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dane Whitman in 'The Eternals' and although he knows these superhero movies come with a huge fandom he thinks that his years of portraying Jon Snow will mean the challenge won't be as daunting as it could be if he hadn't been part of a hugely popular franchise previously.
Speaking at Chicago Comic Con, Kit said: ''A lot of people who go into the MCU, they haven't had experience of, maybe, a franchise that big. I've lived with 'Thrones' for 10 years, I've known a big franchise and something that's created a world and it has a huge fan base. So for both reasons, I'm excited and terrified.''
Kit's plan after 'Game of Thrones' was to portray characters away from the fantasy genre and he couldn't help but share a wry smile at the fact that in his first major role he is going to be playing Dane and his sword-wielding alter ego the Black Knight.
He said: ''I'm going on to play a superhero, which is cool. I don't know what I can say about it, I'm scared to sort of even mention it.
''I'm trying to choose things as far away from Jon Snow as possible, but I'm playing a superhero and he's got a sword.
''It's a whole new chapter and a whole new character to start thinking about. Without saying too much at all, on the surface, (Black Knight) can look like Jon Snow in the comics but there is actually a lot to be done that is different.''
