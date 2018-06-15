Kit Harington is feeling ''incredibly excited'' about his impending wedding to Rose Leslie.
Kit Harington is ''incredibly excited'' about getting married.
The 'Game of Thrones' actor is preparing to wed his former co-star Rose Leslie and he can't wait for their big day, which will reportedly take place next week.
He gushed: ''I'm incredibly excited about getting married.''
The 31-year-old actor is currently busy working on the final episodes of 'Game of Thrones' and admits he's become ''a bit of an emotional wreck'' as he prepares to say goodbye to Jon Snow, the character he's played for almost a decade.
He added to the Daily Mail newspaper; ''I'm not someone who cries very easily, but I keep bursting into tears. We've all spent nine, nearly ten years together, and the final goodbye is more than a hug.''
But Kit won't have time for much of a break once it's all over as he's headed to London's West End to star opposite Johnny Flynn in 'True West', which will run at the Vaudeville Theatre from November 23.
The actor will play seemingly straight-laced screenwriter Austin, who is pushed to a psychological breakdown by his unstable elder brother, Lee.
And Kit is delighted to be returning to the stage as his theatre career ''got whipped away'' by the success of 'Game of Thrones'.
Although the HBO drama series has made him a household name, Kit never set out to pursue fame.
He said: ''I'm in something that's famous . . . it's not me that's famous.''
Kit had previously revealed that he had asked producers to shut down filming on 'Game of Thrones' final season so his castmates could attend their big day.
He said: ''I rang up [the producer] and I said, 'I'm getting married and it's your fault actually'... I think for the final season he is so stressed that he's reached that peaceful level. I was like, 'You need to factor in a 'Game of Thrones' wedding by the way.' They have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down.''
