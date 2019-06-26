Kit Harington has donated almost £8,000 to a fundraiser started by his fans in his honour.

Fans of the 32-year-old actor set up a fundraiser on JustGiving.com for learning disability charity Royal Mencap Society earlier this month, in response to the news that Kit - who has endorsed the charity since 2017 - was receiving treatment for ''personal issues'' at a wellness facility in Connecticut.

And on Wednesday (26.06.19), Kit thanked his fans by donating a whopping £7,728.75 to the cause, which allowed the fundraiser to meet its £50,000 target.

Writing in a heartfelt message alongside his donation, the 'Game of Thrones' star wrote: ''To those of you who set this page up in my name and to those of you who contributed and left messages, please accept my deepest and most heartfelt thank you. This donations page lifted my heart and brought tears to my eyes, what a beautiful gift to receive...how generous of all of you.

''Mencap is truly a wonderful charity and the money given here will go to the most incredible cause. With love and respect from beyond the wall...Kit x.''

The charity drive was started by fans of Kit's 'Game of Thrones' character Jon Snow, who wanted to show the star how ''incredibly thankful'' they were for his time on the hit HBO fantasy drama, which came to an end last month.

A description on the JustGiving page reads: ''Kit Harington has given so much to the fans of Game of Thrones over the past decade playing the King in the North, Jon Snow. He absolutely nailed his performance and we loved every second of screentime we had with him.

''This fundraiser is here to show Kit that we're incredibly thankful to him for the sheer amount of love and skill he put into Jon Snow for us to enjoy. To show our gratitude, /r/Freefolk and other fans want to contribute to the charity Mencap, which Kit has been supporting for several years. Mencap supports people with learning disabilities to live independent and fulfilling lives.''

Kit entered a wellness facility at the end of May after the 'Game of Thrones' finale had aired, after he began to struggle with fame.