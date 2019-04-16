Kit Harington doesn't ''give a f**k'' if critics don't like the final season of 'Game of Thrones'.

The 32-year-old actor stars as Jon Snow in the acclaimed HBO fantasy drama, and has said that he doesn't care if the eighth and final season - which began airing on Sunday (14.04.19) - isn't well received by critics, because he knows ''how much work'' went in to making the show.

He said: ''I don't mean to sound mean about critics here, but whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their [negative] judgement on it, in my head, they can go f**k themselves.

''I know how much work was put into this. I know how much people cared about this. I know how much pressure people put on themselves and I know how many sleepless nights, working or otherwise, people had on this show. Because they cared about it so much. Because they cared about the characters. Because they cared about the story. Because they cared about not letting people down.

''Now if people feel let down by it, I don't give a f**k - because everyone tried their hardest.''

Kit believes the biggest fans of the show are those who had a hand in its production - including the actors, writers, directors, and whole host of other crew members - and said their final goodbye to the popular series was just done ''for themselves''.

Speaking to Esquire magazine, he added: ''We're kind of doing it for ourselves. That's all we could do, really. And I was just happy we got to the end.''

Meanwhile, the actor recently revealed he's ''proud'' of what the team have created for the final season, and believes it will ''change the way'' audiences ''look at TV'' forever.

He said: ''It was exhausting. It was nine months ... usually we film over six months for 10 episodes, and we filmed over nine months for six episodes. But these six episodes I think are going to change the way you look at TV. They're going to be sensational, they're huge. We did everything ... the one thing I feel right now is that we put everything we could into this. So we're just proud of it now.''