Kit Harington quit alcohol before he checked into rehab last month.

The 'Game of Thrones' star refused to let a single drop of booze slip through his lips during his hosting stint on 'Saturday Night Live' in the week leading up to his self-referral to Connecticut's Privé-Swiss wellness facility.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''It's such a long week, with rehearsals and filming that can go on until 3 am. But Kit kept his wits about him and we noticed he didn't touch a drop of alcohol - even at the after party. ''

The 32-year-old actor checked into the facility to work on some ''personal issues''.

His representative said at the time: ''Kit has decided to utilise this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.''

It's believed Kit decided he needed help after the ending of 'Game of Thrones' - in which he shot to fame playing Jon Snow - ''really hit him hard''.

An insider explained: ''The end of 'GoT' really hit Kit hard ...

''He realised 'This is it -- this is the end', it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, 'What next?'

''He's in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol.''

The clinic costs over $120,000 a month and provides patients with psychological coaching, practicing mindful meditation, and cognitive behavioural therapy.

But Kit isn't confined to the facility and has been seen by local Connecticut residents heading to the gym and a book store.

A source said: ''Kit looks really good and appears to be very focused on his health and wellness. I have personally seen him out in the community many times. I think it's wonderful that he is taking time to take care of himself - more people should.''