Kit Harington ''cried'' when he read the final 'Game of Thrones' script, as he's sad to be leaving the show behind.
The 30-year-old actor stars as Jon Snow in the hit HBO fantasy drama series which will air its final ever episode when season eight - which is believed to be airing in 2019 - comes to a close, and he has now revealed he ''knows everything'' there is to know about the upcoming season, including how it all ends.
Speaking on UK television show 'The One Show' on Friday (20.10.17), Kit said: ''We had the read-through last week in fact, so I know everything now.
''I cried at the end. You have to remember that eight years of it no one really cares about it more than us. I think, no-one really cares about [the show] more than us ... It's been an institution longer than any other institution I've been in. School, drama school, anything.
''I get a bit weepy thinking about it. It's going to be a strange year saying goodbye to everyone and having last scenes with this person and that person. Not only you're attached to it, loads of people around the world are attached to it.''
And Kit - who recently got engaged to his partner and former on-screen love interest Rose Leslie - says the cast and crew of the drama are forbidden from even telling people when they're filming, as the show bosses want to keep the production as top secret as possible, in order to prevent plot rumours spreading.
Kit added: ''[I was told], 'Don't tell them when you're filming. Don't take pictures in Belfast. Don't do all of that'. It's on lockdown!''
Despite shedding a tear at the thought of his time in the fictional land of Westeros coming to an end, Kit previously admitted part of him was pleased to be finishing his run on the show, as it will give him the time to pursue other projects.
He said: ''It will be liberating, just the thought of having a whole year free - you shoot for six months, but half of the projects you might want to do will have started shooting before that six months is over. There's a lot of things you can't do. I'm looking forward to finishing, and eight years is the right amount of time. I wouldn't want it to go on any longer than it has. I have other ideas I'd like to look at producing.''
There are currently five separate teams working on 'Game of Thrones' projects at HBO.
