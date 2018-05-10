Kit Harington splashed out over £4,000 on his stag party at a country retreat in North Wales over the weekend.
Kit Harington splashed out over £4,000 on his stag party over the weekend.
The 'Game Of Thrones' actor celebrated his last days as a single man ahead of his wedding to former co-star Rose Leslie by hiring out a huge country house in North Wales.
The private Eriviat Hall in Henllan has enough space to sleep 30, and facilities include a huge indoor hot tub, a private bar, party room, dance floor, and an on-call chef.
The mansion offered a number of party packages for grooms-to-be, and the 31-year-old star is believed to have chosen the 'Down n'Dirty'.
The package cost £127 per guest and offered a ''fantastic off-site'' daytime activity, with options including hovercraft racing, quad trekking and a high ropes assault course, but it's believed the group opted for a visit to Zip World to go ziplining.
The party, which included Kit's 'Game of Thrones' co-star John Bradley, were then spotted by fans enjoying the sunshine in the beer garden of local pub the Llindir Inn.
Evening entertainment took place at the mansion in the form of a private casino night, which saw hosts and croupiers stage blackjack, roulette and poker tables for the men.
And the group tucked into a curry, which they had delivered to the house.
It is unclear when Kit and 31-year-old Rose - who announced their engagement last September after five years together - plan to tie the knot, but the actor previously admitted he had asked producers to shut down filming on 'Game of Thrones' final season so his castmates could attend their big day.
He recently said: ''I rang up [the producer] and I said, 'I'm getting married and it's your fault actually'... I think for the final season he is so stressed that he's reached that peaceful level.
''I was like, 'You need to factor in a 'Game of Thrones' wedding by the way.'
''They have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
An unnerving Western with a sharp female perspective, this film is a series of gruesome...
Will Holloway is faced with not only the most critical event of his career as...
Dark times are coming to the United Kingdom. During a handover to MI5 Counter-terrorism leader...
A classic British memoir gets the full costume drama treatment with this beautifully crafted World...
Vera Brittain is an extraordinarily talented young woman who battles the odds to land herself...
Bigger and even richer than the terrific 2010 hit animation, this sequel is also quite...
Like an ancient Roman version of 2012, this disaster epic is a pure guilty pleasure,...
It's been five years since blacksmith apprentice Hiccup managed to end the battle between dragons...
Blacksmith apprentice Hiccup and his pet dragon Toothless have managed to end the war between...
After being enslaved, Milo is made into a gladiator with indomitable strength. He is forced...
John Gregory is a Spook charged with ridding the country of witches, beasts and malevolent...
Heather Mason is now a teenager and has grown up running away from dark forces...