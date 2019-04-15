Kit Harington hates watching his wife kiss other people on screen.

The 'Game of Thrones' star admits he found it difficult seeing his now-wife Rose Leslie playing one-half of a happy couple on their honeymoon in a recent movie as she's such an ''incredible actor'' that he thought that ''she really loved this guy''.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''I went to see a movie Rose did called 'Honeymoon' where she spends half the movie snogging with my friend Harry Treadaway. About five minutes in I had to close my eyes because I couldn't stand it. I was watching them play a couple on a honeymoon and it wasn't pleasant, because she's an incredible actor and I was watching her thinking that she really loved this guy. I was sitting between Rose and Harry and it was awful.''

Kit previously revealed married life is ''great''.

Asked if marriage has changed his life, he said: ''Not really. I love stability. You know, I knew I wanted to do this - we knew we wanted to do this. We had a great day. And you can suddenly go off and get on with so much more in life now. You know, that's done. That's my wife. I'm her husband. That box is ticket, right? Let's get on as a partnership and make a life together. It's great.''

The 32-year-old star admitted the fact both he and Rose are actors can be hard on their relationship because they have to spend so much time apart - but it can also be beneficial because they understand their work commitments.

He said: ''It does and it doesn't [help marrying another actor]. I won't say too much about us because I always feel that I'm interviewing as me and I can't speak for her. But it does and it doesn't.

''You're away from each other a lot because you're both in the business. But you do understand why you're away a lot, because you're both in the business.''