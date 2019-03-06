Kit Harington ''bawled his eyes out'' after reading the end of 'Game of Thrones'.

The 32-year-old actor - who plays Jon Snow in the HBO fantasy series - was the last cast member to find out what happened at the end of the show, and he admits it left him feeling tearful.

Speaking about his reaction to the ending, he said: ''I was very shocked and surprised at certain events unfolding ... I bawled his eyes out [afterwards].''

And Kit admits he is ''still pinching himself'' after over a decade on the show.

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he shared: ''It's a minefield. After 10 years of it, I'm still pinching myself,'' he said. ''And I still can't quite grasp it. And I think about 10 years ago, I think about who I was 10 years ago, and what the the world was 10 years ago. And I think about it now, and where we are now and who I am now and they're just worlds apart.''

Meanwhile, Kit previously confessed he thinks the final season of 'Game of Thrones' was ''designed to break'' the cast as everyone has been left ''sleep deprived'' and ''broken'' and that they'd ''had enough'' of being on set by the time the programme wrapped.

He said: ''The last season of 'Game of Thrones', seemed to be designed to break us. I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, 'I've had enough now. I love this, it's been the best thing in my life, I'll miss it one day - but I'm done.'''

'Game of Thrones' final season will air on April 14, 2019.