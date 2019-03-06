Kit Harington - who plays Jon Snow in the HBO fantasy series - has confessed he ''bawled his eyes out'' after reading the end of 'Game of Thrones'.
Kit Harington ''bawled his eyes out'' after reading the end of 'Game of Thrones'.
The 32-year-old actor - who plays Jon Snow in the HBO fantasy series - was the last cast member to find out what happened at the end of the show, and he admits it left him feeling tearful.
Speaking about his reaction to the ending, he said: ''I was very shocked and surprised at certain events unfolding ... I bawled his eyes out [afterwards].''
And Kit admits he is ''still pinching himself'' after over a decade on the show.
Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he shared: ''It's a minefield. After 10 years of it, I'm still pinching myself,'' he said. ''And I still can't quite grasp it. And I think about 10 years ago, I think about who I was 10 years ago, and what the the world was 10 years ago. And I think about it now, and where we are now and who I am now and they're just worlds apart.''
Meanwhile, Kit previously confessed he thinks the final season of 'Game of Thrones' was ''designed to break'' the cast as everyone has been left ''sleep deprived'' and ''broken'' and that they'd ''had enough'' of being on set by the time the programme wrapped.
He said: ''The last season of 'Game of Thrones', seemed to be designed to break us. I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, 'I've had enough now. I love this, it's been the best thing in my life, I'll miss it one day - but I'm done.'''
'Game of Thrones' final season will air on April 14, 2019.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
An unnerving Western with a sharp female perspective, this film is a series of gruesome...
Will Holloway is faced with not only the most critical event of his career as...
Dark times are coming to the United Kingdom. During a handover to MI5 Counter-terrorism leader...
A classic British memoir gets the full costume drama treatment with this beautifully crafted World...
Vera Brittain is an extraordinarily talented young woman who battles the odds to land herself...
Bigger and even richer than the terrific 2010 hit animation, this sequel is also quite...
Like an ancient Roman version of 2012, this disaster epic is a pure guilty pleasure,...
It's been five years since blacksmith apprentice Hiccup managed to end the battle between dragons...
Blacksmith apprentice Hiccup and his pet dragon Toothless have managed to end the war between...
After being enslaved, Milo is made into a gladiator with indomitable strength. He is forced...
John Gregory is a Spook charged with ridding the country of witches, beasts and malevolent...
Heather Mason is now a teenager and has grown up running away from dark forces...