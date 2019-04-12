Kit Harington and Rose Leslie don't want 'Game of Thrones' to ''define'' their relationship.

The couple - who got married last year - met whilst playing on-screen lovers on the HBO fantasy drama series, but Kit has said they won't let their love be defined by the show, and they're happy to be able to ''break free'' from it once the show comes to an end in just six weeks time.

Speaking in an upcoming interview for 'Sunday Today' - which will air this Sunday (14.04.19), he said: ''It happens that we met in the show, and we've always tried not to be defined by that a bit. That's just a job we met on. And I think once ... this show finishes, we get to kind of break free of it, a bit, and just be us, which is a really nice feeling.''

Kit is still on the HBO show as Jon Snow, and will make his final appearances when it returns for its eighth and final series this weekend, whilst Rose's Ygritte was tragically killed off in season three.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old actor recently said he hopes to have children with Rose one day, as he dubbed 'Game of Thrones' as only the second ''most important job'' he'll ever take on, after a venture into fatherhood.

He said: ''The most important job I'll ever have is about to finish ... Well, not the most. Hopefully, I'll be a father.''

And the star doesn't think he'll ever work opposite Rose again, as the couple think it will be too ''hard'' to work with each other now they're married.

He added: ''I think almost the worst thing about falling in love with Rose and marrying her is that it's going to be very hard to work with her again. Working opposite her was one of the highlights of my life and career. I don't know when, if ever, I'm going to get to do that again, because we're married now, and it's hard to work opposite your wife.''