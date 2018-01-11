Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have been too busy to start planning their wedding.

The 30-year-old actress has admitted the couple - who got engaged in September 2017 - are yet to have started ''tackling'' potential dates for their nuptials because there is so much to do ahead of their big day.

She said: ''I haven't tackled it. There's just too much to do.''

Rose is starring as Maia Rindell in legal drama 'The Good Fight', while Kit is working on 'Game of Thrones' - the show the pair met on in 2012 - ahead of 2019's eighth season, and she joked it is going to be tough to find a time for their nuptials due to their hectic schedules.

Speaking to Town and Country magazine, she quipped: ''I'm trying to fit in my wedding.''

Kit and Rose - who played lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte in the HBO fantasy series - confirmed their engagement by posting an announcement in the Forthcoming Marriages section of The Times newspaper.

It read: ''The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.''

Last year, the couple splashed out £1.75 million on a seven-bedroom countryside home in East Anglia, England, and Kit has since admitted he loves living with Rose.

He said: ''Me and Rose, my girlfriend, said we need a few months together in London for some downtime. We've just moved in together. I've never lived with a partner before. It's amazing.''

Kit previously admitted it was ''very easy'' to fall in love with Rose because their characters were so close in 'Game of Thrones'

He said: ''If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.''