Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have confirmed they are engaged to be married by announcing their big news in a newspaper.
The 'Game of Thrones' actor and his former co-star - who played lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte in the HBO fantasy series - have announced they are set to marry, with the blessing of their parents.
A note in the Forthcoming Marriages section of The Times newspaper read: ''The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.''
The pair, who met while filming 'Game of Thrones' in 2012, are not thought to have set a date for their forthcoming wedding as of yet.
A source recently said: ''They're yet to set a date, but told friends and family last week that they've got engaged.
''Kit's known for ages he's wanted to marry Rose but he wanted them to get a house and settle down a bit first.
''After moving in together in January he felt it was the right time to take the next step.''
Earlier this year, the happy couple splashed out £1.75 million on a seven-bedroom countryside home in East Anglia, England.
One villager said: ''How thrilling - everyone is talking about the glamorous couple from the 'Game of Thrones' moving in.
''There are quite a few celebs round here including rock stars and well-known TV people - so no-one makes much of a fuss and locals are very respectful of their privacy.''
Kit previously admitted it was ''very easy'' to fall in love with Rose because their characters were so close in the series.
He said: ''If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.''
