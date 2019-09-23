Kiss will headline Download Festival for the last time in 2020.

The 'Rock and Roll All Nite' group, who embarked on their final 'End of the Road World Tour' in January, will rock Donington Park's main stage one last time on June 12.

Frontman Gene Simmons said: ''I've said it before, Download Festival audiences are the best.

''They are up for whatever is thrown at them.

''KISS is going to come fully prepared to rock their world in 2020 to say Thank You for always showing up for us.''

Whilst guitarist Paul Stanley promised to bid farewell in spectacular style to thank their UK fans for supporting them for more than four decades.

He added: ''Download will be the culmination of 47 years of unapologetic bombast and spectacle.

''We will make this a fitting farewell to a country and its people whose music remains the blood in our veins.''

Iron Maiden and System Of A Down join KISS as the headliners for next year.

Bruce Dickinson and co will top the bill on June 13 and the 'Chop Suey! rockers will close the festival in Leicestershire, East Midlands, on June 14.

Bruce teased that they will be sure to ''add a few extra items to the show''.

He said: ''Next year we will play a number of countries and cities we have yet to visit on this incredible tour, so it is terrific to be able to accept the invitation to return to Download in 2020 and we will certainly go to town and add a few extra items to the show.

''This will be our seventh time headlining at Donington Park.

''It's home turf and we all really enjoy playing this Festival, the vibe from the crowd is always fantastic.''

Whilst System's Shavo Odadjian, added: ''From our appearances to many of my favourite bands', Castle Donington has always had a special place in my heart. We're proud and excited to continue its legacy.''

Download will also see performances from the likes of Deftones, The Offspring, Korn, Disturbed, Alestorm, Gojira, Black Veil Brides, Of Mice and Men and Daughtry, with more names to be confirmed in the coming months.

Download Festival's booker Andy Copping said: ''Downloaders, your 2020 headliners are here! Rock 'n' roll legends KISS and System of A Down will both be headlining as UK Festival exclusives and after 4 years away from Donington, Iron Maiden will return bringing with them mascot Eddie and more fire than we can handle, I'm counting down the days already!''

Tickets go on sale at 2pm on Wednesday (25.09.19) from downloadfestival.co.uk