Kiss have been forced to delay the start of their Australian tour and postpone their only New Zealand date, as Paul Stanley has been hit with a ''bad case of influenza''.

The US rock legends were due to fly over to Australia this week from Los Angeles to kick off the next leg of their farewell 'End Of The Road Tour' on Saturday (16.11.19) at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, but the 67-year-old guitarist was advised by doctors not to take the long haul flight.

Promoters TEG Live announced that the 'Rock and Roll All Nite' band have rescheduled the Perth show to December 3, but unfortunately this is the same date as their only New Zealand concert at Auckland's Spark Arena, which they've promised to reschedule at a later date.

Gene Simmons and co insisted they ''don't want to not give 100%'' to their loyal fans.

In a statement issued on Monday (11.11.19), they said: ''KISS today announced unavoidable changes to their upcoming Australian and New Zealand tour schedule.

''The legendary rockers were due to leave the U.S. tomorrow to kick off their eagerly awaited 'End Of The Road' tour in Perth this Saturday November 16.

''Due to a bad case of Influenza, doctors have advised Paul Stanley to rest for the next few days and not to undertake the long trip from Los Angeles to Perth. ''With the expectation of Australian audiences high, KISS don't want to not give 100% and so have made changes to the Australian and New Zealand dates. The Perth RAC Arena concert on November 16 has been rescheduled from the beginning to the end of the Australian tour and will now take place on Tuesday December 3. (sic)''

Fans who purchased tickets for the Perth show will automatically be able to attend the rescheduled date or get a full refund at their point of purchase if they cannot make it.

And those who were due to attended the Auckland date will be issued refunds.

The band offered their ''sincere apologies'' for the amendments and insisted the rest of the tour ''remains unchanged'', and will recommence on November 19 in Adelaide, Australia.

The statement added: ''KISS sincerely apologises to fans. The Auckland date will be re-planned for a later stage of the 'End Of The Road' World Tour. All tickets to the Spark Arena concert will be refunded from the point of purchase. ''Please contact Ticketmaster.co.nz 0800 111 999

''The remainder of the tour remains unchanged and will now kick off at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on November 19. (sic)''