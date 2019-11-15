Kiss have cancelled their Australian tour after Paul Stanley fell ill.

The 'I Was Made For Lovin' You' hitmakers were hoping to continue with their tour Down Under, despite having cancelled New Zealand and rescheduled the Perth show after Paul suffered a bad case of influenza, but now have taken the difficult decision to cancel the full set of shows whilst he recovers.

Paul said: ''Words cannot begin to convey our massive disappointment in having to cancel our End Of The Road tour of your incredible country. Our connection to you is unparalleled and decades deep. We waited as long as we could and held out hope to the last minute that my situation would clear up and we would be able to march forward. Doctor's orders ultimately have taken precedence and finally we now find ourselves with no choice but to surrender. With heavy hearts, KISS.''

It was hoped that the initial tour changes would allow for Paul to rest for a few extra days so the shows could go on as planned but he has now been struck down with an additional throat infection, which will mean at least two weeks more of vocal rest and medication to get better again.

Promoters One World Entertainment and TEG Live said: ''We are devastated with the cancellation of the Australian tour. We've been in constant contact with the band in the past few days hoping for a positive outcome. We know how much fans were looking forward to the tour. We send our best wishes to Paul for a speedy recovery.''

The band confirmed that refunds will be made to ticketholders.

They said in their statement: ''Tickets purchased by credit or debit card will be refunded in full (including ticket insurance premium, if relevant) and patrons do not need to take any action. Patrons should allow up to 10 working days for the refund to appear in their account.''