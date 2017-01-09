The rock icons opened their first Rock & Brews venture in Los Angeles in 2013, and have since added locations across the U.S. and Mexico, in places including Florida, Hawaii, and Texas.

Now the company co-founders have set their sights on a new project - entering the casino business with a new establishment in Braman, Oklahoma.

A formal announcement is set to be made next week (12Jan17), but Gene reveals they have high hopes for the new complex.

"Rock & Brews, I'm really proud to be a founder and partner...," he said on U.S. breakfast show Today. "We're also gonna make an announcement on January 12 (for) the first Rock & Brews Casino Resort... the kind of experience people can't get anywhere (else)."