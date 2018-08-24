Kirstie Alley has admitted she ''still loves'' John Travolta, and would have married him if she hadn't been hitched herself.
Kirstie Alley ''almost ran off'' with John Travolta, and ''still'' loves him.
The 67-year-old actress has recalled sharing a smooch with the 'Grease' actor and insists she ''would've gone and married him'' if she hadn't been hitched herself, partly because she loved the idea of the 64-year-old actor owning his own plane.
She said: ''I think I kissed Travolta. I almost ran off and married John. I did love him, I still love him. If I hadn't been married I would've gone and married him and I would've been in an airplane, because he has his own plane.
''It doesn't seem important that someone has their own private jet - but it is.
''As you get older you do not want to hang out in airports.''
The former 'Cheers' actress also revealed she kissed her 'North and South' co-star Patrick Swayze, and she wanted to have an affair with him, but the late actor - who died from pancreatic cancer in 2009 - was married to Lisa Niemi.
Kirstie - who was married to Bob Alley from 1970 to 1977, and then Parker Stevenson from 1983 to 1997 - said: ''I would've loved to have an affair with Patrick Swayze but we were both married so I wouldn't have gone off [with him].
''I kissed him and I wish I could've had an affair but I'm a strong believer in fidelity, and he was married.''
The 'Look Who's Talking' star admitted it is ''very easy'' to get up close and personal with a leading man while shooting a movie.
Speaking on reality TV series 'Celebrity Big Brother', she added: ''When you get on the road and you're doing a movie, it's very easy to fall in love with your leading man. Very, very easy.
''Think about it. We shot 'North and South' for a year. So, for a year you're around this person and it's just hard, I think.''
In 2013, Kirstie described John - who married Kelly Preston in 1991 - as the ''the greatest love of my life'', and admitted it took her ages to not see him as a ''romantic interest''.
She said: ''It took me years to not look at John as a romantic interest.''
Kirstie was single in 1997 after divorcing Parker, but by then John - who appeared alongside the actress in 1989 romantic comedy 'Look Who's Talking' and follow ups 'Look Who's Talking Too' and 'Look Who's Talking Now' - had tied the knot to Kelly, who would ''bust'' her for ''flirting'' with the Hollywood star.
The 'It Takes Two' star recalled: ''She would be, like, 'Are you flirting with my husband?' And the answer was, 'Yes.' ''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
Alice Eckle is a roller-skating waitress deeply in love with Indiana State Trooper Scott. Before...
This is not Spinal Tap. And if Drop Dead Gorgeous has a singular flaw,...
The Wood-man cometh, and he goes for broke this time.Pretty much taking pot-shots at everyone...
Leaning hard into ham-fisted mockery of beauty pageants and Midwesterners, "Drop Dead Gorgeous" is an...