The 65-year-old former Cheers star lost 50 pounds (22.6 kilograms) during her time as a spokeswoman for U.S. diet company Jenny Craig, after suffering with weight struggles for years - but staying trim is no easy task for the sugar-obsessed actress.

“I call my Jenny Craig consultant and I go, ‘Oh, look, I’m going to this thing and they’re gonna have eight million sugar cookies with frosting on them,'"Kirstie explains, "and she’ll go, 'Well, why don’t you have one?' and I go, 'I’m afraid I’ll eat too many,' and she goes, 'You won’t eat too many - have just one'."

Although Kirstie thinks the Jenny Craig meal diet is "pretty easy to maintain", resisting the temptation to pig out on sweets is the hardest part about maintaining her weight, and while shooting Scream Queens last year (16), she was tested by the delicious snacks on set.

“I had discovered triple-creme brie cheese, and I don’t even like brie! I don’t even really like cheese!” she recalls. "I’m telling you, it’s the best thing you’ve ever tasted in your life!”

Despite her lighthearted take on her sugar weakness, Kirstie is very committed to staying in good shape. After returning to the small screen in 2012 following a five-year career hiatus, being overweight was just not an option for her.

"I had just made the decision to start acting again, and I thought, 'What do you want to look like as an actress?' Plus, I strive for ease - and when I have weight on me, things aren't easy."