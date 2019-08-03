Kirsten Dunst finds it ''easier'' to work than to be a ''stay at home'' mother, as she admits she was pleased to land a role in 'On Becoming a God In Central Florida'.
Kirsten Dunst finds it ''easier'' to work than to be a ''stay at home'' mother.
The 37-year-old actress has 14-month-old son Ennis with her fiancé Jesse Plemons, and has said that going back to work on the upcoming Showtime series 'On Becoming a God In Central Florida' has been a welcome change of pace for her, as she finds it easier to work than to stay indoors with her tot.
Speaking at the Television Critics Association Summer 2019 Press Tour, she said: ''I'm just tired all the time. Also doing the show too, it's so much easier to go back to work than it is to be a stay at home mum.
''I was like, 'Bye' to my mother-in-law [who watches her son while she's at work]! I was like, [phew!]''
Kirsten's comments come after she previously admitted she'd picked ''the hardest thing'' possible after taking on the role of Krystal Stubbs in the new show.
She said: ''I basically went for the hardest thing that I could possibly do after having a baby. I was with this role for two to three years. For me, it was just the perfect time frame. I had family and friends to help me.''
And the actress said she's become more aware of babies on set than ever before now that she's a mother herself.
She added: ''I remember getting episodes and I would be like, 'Where's the baby? We have to have the baby in that scene or this scene. Krystal's a single mum.' That became apparent. You can't forget the baby!''
Although Kirsten is enjoying being back at work, she previously said in 2017 before Ennis was born that she was ready to start a family and take a break from her career.
She said at the time: ''I'm at a stage in my life where I'm like, I've been working since I was three. It's time to have babies and chill.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Even from a young age, Katherine Johnson's family and teachers knew she was made for...
Gifted director Jeff Nichols takes on another genre in his fourth film with actor Michael...
Alton is a very special young boy who has been given a unique gift. When...
This sun-drenched thriller is much more than a pretty picture: it's also a slow-burning story...
Chester MacFarland is a wealthy businessman whose business ventures are often far from lawful. During...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...