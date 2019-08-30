Kirsten Dunst cried as she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday (29.08.19).

The 37-year-old actress was joined by her 15-month-old son Ennis, her husband Jesse Plemons, her parents Inez and Klaus and director Sofia Coppola - who helmed four of Kirsten's movies since 1999, including 2006's 'Marie Antoinette' - as she received the side walk tribute and was seen wiping her tears away after her spouse's sweet speech.

Jesse started by reading the famous Norman Vincent Peale quote: ''In Hollywood, they shoot for the moon, because even if you miss at least you'll land among stars.''

And then he quipped: ''That's not my actual speech ... I just wanted to see her face as I gave the most cliched and boring speech of all time.''

He then gushed: ''I love you, Keeks.

''And I couldn't be any prouder of you than I am right now.''

An emotional Kirsten then admitted she ''never dreamed'' she would get her own Walk of Fame star, as as a kid she assumed they were for stars who had passed away.

She said: ''I always thought they were dedicated to the stars of the past.

''I never dreamed that someday I would even be close to being part of that.

''I'm so honoured to be here today, and a part of Hollywood history.''

Kirsten and Jesse's little boy was also seen sitting on his mom's star.

Ahead of the ceremony, Kirsten - who has starred in classics such as 'Jumanji', 'Spider-Man' and 'Dick' - admitted ''this whole crew that's coming to support me, it's going to be the biggest crying group of any Walk of Fame honouree.''

The 'Hidden Figures' star then joked that it will be like attending her own funeral.

She told Variety: ''I have Sofia and Jesse speaking for me, two of the most important people in my life, and I'm going to be a mess.

''It almost feels like I get to be at my own funeral. When else do you get to hear people talk about you this way?''