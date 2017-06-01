Kirsten Dunst thinks it's time she has ''babies and chills''.

The 35-year-old actress is engaged to fellow 'Fargo' actor Jesse Plemons, and the blonde-haired beauty is already thinking about taking the next step in their relationship and starting a family because she has been working for over three decades and thinks it is the perfect time to settle down.

Speaking about her plans for the future, the 'Bring It On star told Marie Claire UK magazine: ''I'm at a stage in my life where I'm like, I've been working since I was 3. It's time to have babies and chill.''

However, the American star has claimed she was never broody or desperate to have a baby in her life until she became a godmother to her best friend Molly's daughter Lily.

She explained: ''I wasn't one of those 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much.

''That love is just like ... you can't experience that unless you have a kid. I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, 'Where's Kiki?' I just love that love. That's what I want.''

And Kristen has revealed her and her beau have spoke about plans to get married and they have even set a ''time frame'' for when they want to tie the knot, although they have kept details close to their chest.

Speaking previously she said: ''We have a time frame, but that's private.''

Meanwhile Kristen, who made her acting debut in Woody Allen's 'Oedipus Wrecks' in 1989, believes the film industry has changed since she first started out, as people can now land a role in a movie based on how popular they are on social media.

She said: ''You can get jobs based on your Instagram following these days. That's insane. But that's why I have it now. As a man, you could get away with not having it. As a woman in this industry, I think you got to do it now. It's just part of the game.''