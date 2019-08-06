Kirsten Dunst wants an ''intimate'' wedding.

The 37-year-old actress' engagement to her former 'Fargo' co-star Jesse Plemmons made headlines back in January 2017, and although the pair aren't even close to holding their wedding ceremony, Kirsten insists they will marry ''eventually'' and want their special day to be something small.

She said: ''We're definitely going to have a wedding eventually, but probably [a] small [ceremony] at home or something, like, really intimate, not a big wedding.''

The blonde beauty admitted her wedding is a ''priority'', but said for the two actors - who also have 14-month-old son Ennis together - life can often get in the way.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''It's a priority but you know how life is. You've got other little things. So it has to be a good time when we can all have fun.''

Her comments come after she previously said wedding planning was ''so fun'', even though she didn't think she'd enjoy it when she first got engaged.

Speaking after news of her engagement broke, Kirsten said: ''It's good. It's so fun. I never thought I would be that person who had a Pinterest board. And because we created it together from the beginning, it's a really nice thing to do together. It's going to be so personal and fun. We are having a good time.''

Meanwhile, the 'Spider-Man' actress recently said she finds it ''easier'' to work than to be a ''stay at home'' mother.

Kirsten went back to work on the upcoming Showtime series 'On Becoming a God In Central Florida' - in which she plays Krystal Stubbs - and said the work has been a welcome change of pace for her since welcoming her tot into the world last year.

She said: ''I'm just tired all the time. Also doing the show too, it's so much easier to go back to work than it is to be a stay at home mum.

''I was like, 'Bye' to my mother-in-law [who watches her son while she's at work]! I was like, [phew!]''