Kirsten Dunst wants to have another baby.

The 'Bring It On' star and her partner Jesse Plemons - who she began dating in 2016 - already have 17-month-old son Ennis together and are hoping to add another little one to their brood before they tie the knot in the near future because she doesn't want to be pregnant when she walks down the aisle.

Speaking to Stellar magazine, the 37-year-old actress said: ''We want another child and I don't want to be pregnant at the wedding!

''I don't know when we're going to do it [the wedding].''

The blonde beauty met Jesse, 31, when they were shooting the FX series 'Fargo' in 2015 and she knew almost instantly that he was the one for her.

She said recently: ''He's my favourite actor-the best I've ever worked with. I just knew he would be in my life forever. I didn't know what capacity that would be at the time. When the show was over, I just missed him terribly. We didn't get together until a year later. We were both smart enough that we were wondering if the connection was just because we were working together. But it was real.''

And, although they both have careers in acting, Kirsten doesn't want to force her son Ennis to follow in their footsteps and, instead, wants him to do school plays.

She explained: ''If you have a kid who's very cute, I get why people do it. Do a Gap ad and you can make your college money. It's the first time I kind of understand it. Ennis is so adorable, with two big dimples.

''He is such a happy baby, and I see why I might want that memento of him at this age, but we will probably just encourage him to do school plays.''