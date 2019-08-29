Kirsten Dunst thinks her role in 'Bring It On' has held her back from award nominations.

The 37-year-old actress starred as Torrance Shipman in the 2000 cheerleading comedy film, and believes judging boards for award shows have overlooked her roles since because they just see her as ''the girl from 'Bring It On'''.

Kirsten secured her first nomination when she was just 12 years old, when her work in 'Interview With a Vampire' got her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

But she wasn't nominated again until two decades later, when she received Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for her role in FX's 'Fargo'.

Speaking about the scarcity of her nominations, she said: ''For me, I feel like a lot of things I do people like later. And also, I've never been recognised in my industry. I've never been nominated for anything. Maybe like, twice for a Golden Globe when I was little and one for 'Fargo'. I always feel like nobody - I don't know, maybe they just think I'm the girl from 'Bring It On'.''

The 'Little Women' actress is ''chill'' about her lack of industry recognition, although she does often wonder what she did to be snubbed.

She added: ''I am so chill. Maybe I don't play the game enough? But then I do, I mean, I do everything I'm supposed to. It's not like I'm rude or like, not doing publicity or anything. All you have is your work at the end of the day and that's all people really care about and I'm intelligent enough to know that and have perspective.''

Kirsten insists she doesn't mind not having awards, but would like to be ''recognised'' for her work.

Speaking on SiriusXM, she said: ''But sometimes you're like - it'd be nice to be recognised by your peers. You know what I mean?''