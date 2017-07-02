Kirsten Dunst says the movie industry ''isn't everything'' to her.

The 'Beguiled' actress says that whilst she loves what she does, she doesn't think it is the be all and end all of everything.

She said: ''When I think about the age I'm at, I probably would enjoy directing a little later from now, you know? But the focus in my life is ... Well, I'm redoing a house.

''I have other things I'm enjoying and I've been working since I was three. I'm a homebody. I'm trying to make it all happen. The movie industry isn't everything to me at all. I love what I do, when I love the people I'm working with, but other than that it's not really worth it to me.''

And the 35-year-old actress would love to direct in the future but wants to focus on having a family first.

She added to The Sunday Times' Culture magazine: ''But the most fun I've had is screenwriting.

''I'd almost rather just write screenplays, as directing is so much of your life. Also, I'm in a place now where I do want to direct, but I more want to have a family.''

Meanwhile, Kirsten previously revealed she thinks it is time she has ''babies and chills''.

She said: ''I'm at a stage in my life where I'm like, I've been working since I was 3. It's time to have babies and chill ...

''I wasn't one of those 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much.

''That love is just like ... you can't experience that unless you have a kid. I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, 'Where's Kiki?' I just love that love. That's what I want.''