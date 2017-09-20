Kirsten Dunst has revealed she got more ''stoned'' than she's ever been in her life after accidentally smoking a ''full joint'' on the set of 'Woodshock'
The 35-year-old actress plays Theresa in the new drama, which sees her character get deeply paranoid after turning to a deadly and mind-altering drug to cope with loss.
During filming, Kirsten was smoking ''fake pot'', but found herself feeling like she was ''losing [her] mind'' during a break after she'd finished retakes of one particular scene.
Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!, she said: ''I said to the director Laura [Mulleavy], there's something wrong with me, I think I need to go to the hospital...
''There's something seriously up. I feel like I'm losing my mind. I'm shaking, I'm hot. I'm just flipping up.''
Kirsten later found out she had accidentally smoked cannabis after a local was tasked with preparing the prop joint.
She continued: '''Oh, you smoked a full blunt on one of the takes'... I don't smoke full joints. This is like strong s**t.''
The actress admitted it was a ''mind trip'', as she was left feeling more ''stoned'' than ever, without realising she was feeling the effects of the drug.
She added: ''I was a total mess. I've never been that stoned in my entire life. And to not know you're that sound is such a mind trip.''
And the blonde beauty was so high, she had to stop filming for the day.
She said: ''I was like what the f**k. I was crying, laughing, eating a peanut butter sandwich, I couldn't film anymore. They sent me home.''
