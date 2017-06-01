Kirsten Dunst has heaped criticism on the upcoming Spider-Man reboot and claimed filmmakers are ''milking'' the franchise.

The 35-year-old actress played Mary Jane Watson opposite Tobey Maguire's take on the web-slinging superhero from 2002 to 2007 when they starred together in Sami Raimi's trilogy, but she doesn't think later reincarnations of the character have struck the same chord.

Tom Holland will play the Marvel comic book legend in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' following Andrew Garfield's two movie stint from 2012, and Kirsten is less than impressed.

She told Marie Claire magazine: ''We made the best ones, so who cares? I'm like, 'You make it all you want.' They're just milking that cow for money.

''It's so obvious. You know what I mean?''

The 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' actress has previously had her say on the latest take on the franchise, claiming she'd rather be known for starring in the first films than later incarnations.

She recently said: ''I don't care. Everyone likes our Spider-Man. C'mon, am I right or what? Listen, I'd rather be in the first ones than the new ones.''

The new movie will see Tom reprise his role as Peter Parker after his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War, with a cast including Michael Keaton as the villain Vulture and Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man's alter ego Tony Stark.

Meanwhile, Tom previously described his superhero role as a dream come true and insisted every youngster would love to have special powers if they could.

He said: ''It's every kid's dream to have powers. Not necessarily 'Spider-Man' powers but, if you told any 15-year-old kid they've got three wishes, one of them would be probably to have superpowers.''