Kirsten Dunst had a ''week of anxiety'' before she picked up her Hollywood Walk of Fame star.
Kirsten Dunst had a ''week of anxiety'' before she picked up her Walk of Fame star.
The 'Spider-Man' star was so ''nervous'' ahead of her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony last week that she ''could barely eat'' in the run up to it.
Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she said: ''I had like a week of anxiety, I'd wake up and I could barely eat. I just get nervous. I hate public speaking. It was me, Jesse [Plemons] and Sofia Coppola. We all hate public speaking so it was the worst people to ask to talk. All terrified speakers. We got there and I just started crying when I saw my publicist, it's just so emotional. It's all your friends and family and it's this big historical thing.''
Kirsten cried when she was honoured with the star.
Her husband Jesse Plemons started by reading the famous Norman Vincent Peale quote: ''In Hollywood, they shoot for the moon, because even if you miss at least you'll land among stars.''
And then he quipped: ''That's not my actual speech ... I just wanted to see her face as I gave the most cliched and boring speech of all time ... I love you, Keeks. And I couldn't be any prouder of you than I am right now.''
An emotional Kirsten then admitted she ''never dreamed'' she would get her own Walk of Fame star, as as a kid she assumed they were for stars who had passed away.
She said: ''I always thought they were dedicated to the stars of the past. I never dreamed that someday I would even be close to being part of that. I'm so honoured to be here today, and a part of Hollywood history.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Even from a young age, Katherine Johnson's family and teachers knew she was made for...
Gifted director Jeff Nichols takes on another genre in his fourth film with actor Michael...
Alton is a very special young boy who has been given a unique gift. When...
This sun-drenched thriller is much more than a pretty picture: it's also a slow-burning story...
Chester MacFarland is a wealthy businessman whose business ventures are often far from lawful. During...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...