Kirsten Dunst was pressured to get ''perfect Barbie doll teeth'' by 'Spider-Man' bosses.
The 37-year-old actress - who played Mary Jane Watson opposite Toby Maguire as the titular webslinger in three movies between 2002 to 2007 - refused to give in to the request from film producers to get her gnashers ''fixed''.
She told news.com.au: ''On Spider-Man, one of the producers tried to subtly coerce me into changing my teeth into those perfect Barbie doll teeth. I was like, 'Nope, not doing that', she said.''
And that wasn't the only experience of working on the franchise that the actress felt uncomfortable with.
Kirsten was asked to ''bungee jump'' for a stunt and hated the experience so much, she refused to shoot the scene again.
She recalled: ''I remember once with 'Spider-Man', they kept at me with this one stunt where they strung me to the top of the ceiling and basically I bungee jumped. I didn't really want to do it, and when I tried it I said, 'Well, you should've shot that because I'm never doing it again. You'll have to find another way'.
''It was terrifying, I hated it - so you should've shot that because I will never do it again.''
The 'Virgin Suicides' star is thankful she had ''very good influences'' around her who have helped her not be afraid to speak out when she felt unhappy with a situation.
She said: ''When I was younger I had really strong females around me - my mother, working with Sofia Coppola at 16 when I was really becoming a woman.
''I had very good influences personally of women who were like, 'You're great, love your teeth, don't change a thing'. I was given a strong sense of what I feel comfortable with.
''And, ultimately, it's a TV show or a movie, so I'm not going to kill myself and get in an accident. If my intuition's telling me 'No, no, no', then I'm not going to do it.''
