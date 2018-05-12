Hollywood actress Kirsten Dunst and her fiancé, actor Jesse Plemons, have named their baby boy Ennis Howard Plemons.
The 36-year-old actress and her actor fiance welcomed their first child into the world on May 3 in Santa Monica, California, and the name of their first child has now been revealed.
A birth certificate obtained by The Blast shows that the loved-up couple's baby boy was born at 8:16 AM at Providence St. John's - although it remains unclear where their baby's name has come from.
Kirsten and Jesse, 30, have made a conscious effort to keep details of the pregnancy and birth a secret, only revealing they were expecting their first child together in January.
But in 2017, the Hollywood actress - who first met Jesse on season two of 'Fargo' in 2015 - expressed her desire to start a family after working tirelessly over the past three decades, saying she felt like she'd reached the perfect point in her life to have a child.
Speaking about her plans for the future, she said at the time: ''I'm at a stage in my life where I'm like, I've been working since I was three. It's time to have babies and chill.''
However, Kirsten also claimed she had never felt broody until she became a godmother to her best friend's daughter.
She explained: ''I wasn't one of those 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much.
''That love is just like ... you can't experience that unless you have a kid. I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, 'Where's Kiki?' I just love that love. That's what I want.''
