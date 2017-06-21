Kirsten Dunst says she and Elle Fanning are ''kindred spirits''.

The 35-year-old actress stars in 'The Beguiled' alongside the 19-year-old star, and has said that whilst the pair have a lot in common, Elle is ''more confident'' than Kirsten was when she was when she was younger.

When asked how she and Elle are different, Kirsten said: ''There's definitely a kindred spirit, soul-mate thing that I feel with Elle. But Elle is more confident than I was at 19. Maybe I had more of a people-pleasing thing. Maybe that was the way I grew up, I really don't know.''

And the 'Bring It On' star's confidence may not have improved much either, as she says she often finds herself getting ''very self-conscious'' when she has friends and family visiting her on set, and even got nervous acting in front of Elle.

She said: ''When I have friends or family come visit me on set, I get very self-conscious because they know me so well. And the more Elle and I got to know each other, the more we became friends ... So when you have to act in front of your friend you get really self-conscious. And then, add a bunch of inside jokes to that on set and you're screwed.''

Meanwhile, 'Maleficent' actress Elle praised Kirsten for acting in all her ''favourite movies'', and making the ''best choices'' when it comes to her movie roles.

Speaking in the Summer 2017 issue of 'Dazed' magazine - in which Kirsten and Elle share dual covers - Elle said: ''Well, when I think of all of my favourite movies, Kirsten is in those movies. She just makes the best choices, like 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind', which is such an amazing movie. All of the films she's in are so different, like 'Melancholia'. I'm so excited for 'Woodshock'!''