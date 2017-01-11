Kirsten Dunst has reportedly got engaged to her 'Fargo' co-star Jesse Plemons after a whirlwind romance.
The 'Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues' actress and her 'Fargo' co-star Jesse Plemons are said to have decided to take their relationship one step further as they attended the Golden Globes over the weekend, a source tells the New York Post's Page Six column.
The couple were first spotted kissing in May as they enjoyed a day out in Studio City, California just a month after Kirsten split from her 'On The Road' co-star Garrett Hedlund after four years of dating.
And Kirsten had previously opened up about her ideal wedding and her dream of starting a family.
She said: ''I am someone who wants to get married. If it happens in my mid-to-late 30s, it's going to be intimate. Court house, dinner party and DJ with friends and family. I'll treat it like it would be my 40th birthday.''
Asked if she wants children, she added: ''Two for sure.''
When Kirsten split from Garrett it was a big shock for her fans as she previously revealed her relationship with the actor was much healthier than her previous romances as they were equally comfortable when they spent time together or apart.
She shared at the time: ''I feel like we're good at doing our own thing but also at coming together. In other relationships ... just we were too enmeshed. We had to do everything together ... I see reflected in him what I see in myself - a sensitivity and someone who's family-oriented.''
